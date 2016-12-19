A while back I decided to try to write a Game Boy emulator in Common Lisp based on this series of articles. I made some good progress but eventually got bogged down because I was trying to learn a bunch of complex new things at once.

[...]

Instead of dragging on, I decided to take a break and try something simpler: a CHIP-8 emulator/interpreter. The CHIP-8 is much simpler than the Game Boy, which made it easier to experiment with the rest of the infrastructure.

In this post and a couple of future ones I'll walk through all of my CHIP-8 emulator implementation.