posted by Thom Holwerda on Mon 2nd Jan 2017 21:17 UTC
Last October at the Windows 10 event in New York City, Microsoft officially unveiled the Windows 10 Creators Update, codenamed "Redstone 2". At the event, Microsoft stated that the update will be released in "early 2017" but we didn't know when exactly the update will arrive.
Until now, anyway.
Per my sources, Microsoft will be releasing the Windows 10 Creators Update this April.
The more regular, smaller updates Windows gets now is such a huge step up from the monolithic releases of yore.