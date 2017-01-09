Today we are excited to be releasing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. This is a BIG update so please take time to look through all of the new changes we detail below.

Usually, these new Windows 10 Insider Preview builds are a pretty low-key affair, but this one has a ton of changes, new features and fixes, and the blog post does a good job of summarising them. They cover things like improving resizing performance, various Edge updates, tile folders in the Start menu, a new share UI, and the first steps towards replacing the dreaded Character Map with a new, faster way of inputting special characters.

It really feels like Microsoft is at the point where they can address the various relatively minor things that start adding up when you use Windows.