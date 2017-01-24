So if you've been wondering where all the Android tablets have gone - here's a guess. They've been held back because it seems like something better is coming: Chrome OS tablets with a real desktop browser and real Android apps. That kind of system probably has a better chance of success competing with the iPad - but let's not set Android's sights quite that high yet. A more reasonable target: undercutting the Surface and all its clones on the low end of the market.

At this point I have absolutely no clue anymore what Google wants to do with Chrome OS and Android.

And sometimes I think - neither does Google.