posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 24th Jan 2017 23:22 UTC
You might have used Google's new AMP project without even knowing.
It's a technology that makes mobile page results load very quickly on Google, it displays the content in a more uniform fashion. But there's a problem.
The content loads off of Google's own server, not from the website itself.
Everybody is complaining about AMP, and I'm just sitting here wondering if I ever even get to see an AMP page. Are they blocked by things like Ghostery and ad blockers?