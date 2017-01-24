* Google AMP is not a good thing
posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 24th Jan 2017 23:22 UTC
You might have used Google's new AMP project without even knowing.

It's a technology that makes mobile page results load very quickly on Google, it displays the content in a more uniform fashion. But there's a problem.

The content loads off of Google's own server, not from the website itself.

Everybody is complaining about AMP, and I'm just sitting here wondering if I ever even get to see an AMP page. Are they blocked by things like Ghostery and ad blockers?


