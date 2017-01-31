posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 31st Jan 2017 00:43 UTC
This is the second in my series on finding an alternative to Mac OS X. Part 1 was about evaluating 13 alternative operating systems and then choosing one to use full time. The selected OS was elementary OS. The motivation for this change is to get access to better hardware since Apple is neglecting the Mac lineup.
If video is more your style I gave a short (10 min) talk at work on my adventures with Linux that covers the core content of this post.
This impromptu series is a great read. It's positive, focused on solutions instead of complaints, and is an honest effort to expand horizons and try out new and different (to the author) approaches to using his computer.