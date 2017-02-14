Probably you asked yourself at least once, how an Operating System (OS) was written from the ground up? You probably have spent years programming, but still understand operating system as a collection of abstract concepts, not how to implement an operating system in actual code. In your mind, somehow the operating system can magically control the underlying hardware and do what you want through the higher level API of your favorite programming language. You wish to understand the details, but for some reason, it seems too difﬁcult because regardless how much you learn, it is never enough. You may feel that you are missing an important piece of the puzzle, and get stuck. However, deep inside you still want to write an operating system without a crystal clear understanding. After all, you are a software engineer, and an operating system is a software. You should know your software better than anyone else!

If that is the case, this book is for you. By going through this book, you will be able to ﬁnd the missing piece that is essential and enable you to implement your operating system, from scratch!