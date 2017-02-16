posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 16th Feb 2017 22:59 UTC
Apple is planning to fight proposed electronics "Right to Repair" legislation being considered by the Nebraska state legislature, according to a source within the legislature who is familiar with the bill's path through the statehouse.
The legislation would require Apple and other electronics manufacturers to sell repair parts to consumers and independent repair shops, and would require manufacturers to make diagnostic and service manuals available to the public.
This is completely normal in the automotive sector, and I see no reason why the tech sector should be any different.