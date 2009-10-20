* NetBSD 7.1 released
NetBSD 7.1 has been released.

Some highlights of the 7.1 release are:

  • Support for Raspberry Pi Zero.
  • Initial DRM/KMS support for NVIDIA graphics cards via nouveau (Disabled by default. Uncomment nouveau and nouveaufb in your kernel config to test).
  • The addition of vioscsi, a driver for the Google Compute Engine disk.
  • Linux compatibility improvements, allowing, e.g., the use of Adobe Flash Player 24.
  • wm(4):
    • C2000 KX and 2.5G support.
    • Wake On Lan support.
    • 82575 and newer SERDES based systems now work.
  • ODROID-C1 Ethernet now works.
  • Numerous bug fixes and stability improvements.


