Some highlights of the 7.1 release are:
- Support for Raspberry Pi Zero.
- Initial DRM/KMS support for NVIDIA graphics cards via nouveau (Disabled by default. Uncomment nouveau and nouveaufb in your kernel config to test).
- The addition of vioscsi, a driver for the Google Compute Engine disk.
- Linux compatibility improvements, allowing, e.g., the use of Adobe Flash Player 24.
- wm(4):
- C2000 KX and 2.5G support.
- Wake On Lan support.
- 82575 and newer SERDES based systems now work.
- ODROID-C1 Ethernet now works.
- Numerous bug fixes and stability improvements.