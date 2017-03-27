Apple has released iOS 10.3, which brings with it a major change you should really, really be aware of before you install this update.

iOS 10.3 introduces a new Apple File System (APFS), which is installed when an iOS device is updated. APFS is optimized for flash/SSD storage and includes improved support for encryption. Other features include snapshots for freezing the state of a file system (better for backups), space sharing, and better space efficiency, all of which should result in a more stable platform. Customers updating to iOS 10.3 should first make a backup given that the update installs a new file system.

While everything should work out just fine with this update, I'd take additional precautions to make sure all your important data is properly backed up.

In addition, Apple also released macOS Sierra 10.12.4, which introduces Night Shift to the Mac.