Sharp 80: TRS-80 Model III Emulator for Windows
posted by
David Adams
on Wed 29th Mar 2017 23:11 UTC
Relive the glory of 80's 8-bit computing! This is a
full-featured emulator
of a TRS-80 Model III microcomputer. It is free of charge and all source code is publicly available.
