* Sharp 80: TRS-80 Model III Emulator for Windows
posted by David Adams on Wed 29th Mar 2017 23:11 UTC
IconRelive the glory of 80's 8-bit computing! This is a full-featured emulator of a TRS-80 Model III microcomputer. It is free of charge and all source code is publicly available.
e p (0)    Post Comment

Related Articles

Technology White Papers

See More