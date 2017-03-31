posted by Thom Holwerda on Fri 31st Mar 2017 21:25 UTC
JEDEC DDR5 memory will offer improved performance with greater power efficiency as compared to previous generation DRAM technologies. As planned, DDR5 will provide double the bandwidth and density over DDR4, along with delivering improved channel efficiency. These enhancements, combined with a more user-friendly interface for server and client platforms, will enable high performance and improved power management in a wide variety of applications.
I'm still using DDR3, planning a PC upgrade which will include DDR4, and DDR5 is already in the pipeline.