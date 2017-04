In a fascinating example of poor timing, disk images of OS/2 2.0 pre-release level 6.605 from July/September 1991 were missingĀ for over 25 years, only to show up literally one day after the 25th anniversary of the OS/2 2.0 release (big thanks to a very helpful reader!).

This is a pretty unique pre-release of OS/2 2.0, and as such, it's great it's been saved like this.