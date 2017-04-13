posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 13th Apr 2017 20:38 UTC
I've been fascinated by the cell phone parts markets in Shenzhen, China for a while. I'd walked through them a bunch of times, but I still didn't understand basic things, like how they were organized or who was buying all these parts and what they were doing with them.
So when someone mentioned they wondered if you could build a working smartphone from parts in the markets, I jumped at the chance to really dive in and understand how everything works. Well, I sat on it for nine months, and then I dove in.
I never stopped to think you could do this - but it makes sense. Very cool.