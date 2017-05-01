Computer security researchers analyzing a North Korean tablet computer have discovered a level of surveillance and control not previously seen inside electronics from the DPRK. If used across all tablets and smartphones, the system could significantly impact the ability of activists to send digital information into North Korea that can be viewed and shared by citizens.

With the war propaganda machine in full swing, it's easy to forget that while the North-Korean regime is obviously deeply abhorrent, North-Koreans are just people like you and I, who just want to live a normal life. And yes, they also want cool gadgets.