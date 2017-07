Nintendo has revealed details for the SNES Classic. The standalone mini console will feature 21 games, including Super Mario World, Earthbound, Super Mario Kart, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. But the most surprising inclusion is Star Fox 2, the unreleased sequel to the original Star Fox for SNES.

No Chrono Trigger.

Why would I buy a SNES if I can't play the best game ever made on it? This is a baffling, dealbreaking omission.