posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 11th Jul 2017 22:25 UTC
Google operates a little-known program to harness the brain power of university researchers to help sway opinion and public policy, cultivating financial relationships with professors at campuses from Harvard University to the University of California, Berkeley.
Over the past decade, Google has helped finance hundreds of research papers to defend against regulatory challenges of its market dominance, paying $5,000 to $400,000 for the work, The Wall Street Journal found.
This is some next-level manipulation. I wasn't kidding when I said we, as a society, need to look at the amount of power we have let corporations gather up. This kind of influence isn't healthy for society.