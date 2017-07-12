posted by David Adams on Wed 12th Jul 2017 13:37 UTC
One of the chief annoyances of Apple's closed ecosystem is the limited ability to move files to and from your device using iTunes. Utilities that open up file management have been available for ages, but generally cost money, so stingy people like me just make do with iTunes. To commemorate the iPhone 10 year anniversary, MacX is offering OSNews readers a free license to their MediaTrans tool (in exchange for your email address). It's good for moving files of various types, backup, and removing media DRM. If any OSNews readers can recommend other options for working around Apple's restrictions and managing files on their iOS devices, I'd love to read about them in the comments.