Just a scanned PDF version of the Apple IIe design guidelines.

This guide is divided into two parts. Part I contains recommendations to softqare, firmware and hardware designers who want their products to work smoothly with the Apple IIe, as well as the Apple II and II Plus. These recommendations pertain to the interface between Apple II Series computers and the products that are to work with them.

Part II pertains to the interface between software products and their human users. The recommendations in this section of the guide apply to designers of software for Apple IIIs as well as Apple IIs. The user interface guidelines derive from the experience of countless Apple II and III users, as observed by more than a dozen computer and teaching professionals. These guidelines should make it easier for both programmers and users to create and benefit from the tools that Apple computers put at their disposal.