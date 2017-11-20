* Google adds Fuchsia support to Apple's Swift
posted by Thom Holwerda on Mon 20th Nov 2017 21:56 UTC
Icon

Google's in-development operating system, named 'Fuchsia,' first appeared over a year ago. It's quite different from Android and Chrome OS, as it runs on top of the real-time 'Magenta' kernel instead of Linux. According to recent code commits, Google is working on Fuchsia OS support for the Swift programming language.

There's a tiny error in this summary form AndroidPolice - Fuchsia's kernel has been renamed to Zircon.

All this has been playing out late last week and over the weekend - Google is now working on Swift, and some took this to mean Google forked Apple's programming language, while in reality, it just created a staging ground for Google to work on Swift, pushing changes upstream to the official Swift project when necessary - as confirmed by Chris Lattner, creator of Swift, who used to work at Apple, but now works at Google.

Zac Bowling, a Google engineer working on Fuchsia, then highlighted a pull request that Google pushed to the main Swift repository: Swift support for Fuchsia. He also mentioned a few upcoming pull requests:

FYI, in the pipeline after this we will have some PRs related to:

  • adding ARM64 support for the Fuchsia SDK
  • fixing cross-compiling issues for targeting BSD, Linux and Fuchsia targets from a Darwin toolchain
  • adding support for using lld for linking specific SDK stdlibs (part of getting a Darwin toolchain capable of cross compiling to other targets)
  • supporting unit tests on Fuchsia

Regarding Fuchsia's purpose, this is yet another little puff of smoke. Sadly, we still haven't found the fire.


e p (2)    2 Comment(s)

Related Articles

Technology White Papers

See More