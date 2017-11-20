Google's in-development operating system, named 'Fuchsia,' first appeared over a year ago. It's quite different from Android and Chrome OS, as it runs on top of the real-time 'Magenta' kernel instead of Linux. According to recent code commits, Google is working on Fuchsia OS support for the Swift programming language.

There's a tiny error in this summary form AndroidPolice - Fuchsia's kernel has been renamed to Zircon.

All this has been playing out late last week and over the weekend - Google is now working on Swift, and some took this to mean Google forked Apple's programming language, while in reality, it just created a staging ground for Google to work on Swift, pushing changes upstream to the official Swift project when necessary - as confirmed by Chris Lattner, creator of Swift, who used to work at Apple, but now works at Google.

Zac Bowling, a Google engineer working on Fuchsia, then highlighted a pull request that Google pushed to the main Swift repository: Swift support for Fuchsia. He also mentioned a few upcoming pull requests:

FYI, in the pipeline after this we will have some PRs related to: adding ARM64 support for the Fuchsia SDK

fixing cross-compiling issues for targeting BSD, Linux and Fuchsia targets from a Darwin toolchain

adding support for using lld for linking specific SDK stdlibs (part of getting a Darwin toolchain capable of cross compiling to other targets)

supporting unit tests on Fuchsia

Regarding Fuchsia's purpose, this is yet another little puff of smoke. Sadly, we still haven't found the fire.