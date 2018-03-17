posted by Thom Holwerda on Sat 17th Mar 2018 01:36 UTC
As our technology and partnerships have evolved, so have our users. In 2017, one out of three new Android Wear watch owners also used an iPhone. So as the watch industry gears up for another Baselworld next week, we’re announcing a new name that better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all - the people who wear our watches. We’re now Wear OS by Google, a wearables operating system for everyone.
If a company changes the name of one of its operating system, but nobody cares - has the name really been changed?