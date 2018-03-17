posted by Thom Holwerda on Sat 17th Mar 2018 01:40 UTC
If you blink during Apple’s latest iPhone ad, you might miss a weird little animation bug. It’s right at the end of a slickly produced commercial, where the text from an iMessage escapes the animated bubble it’s supposed to stay inside. It’s a minor issue and easy to brush off, but the fact it’s captured in such a high profile ad just further highlights Apple’s many bugs in iOS 11.
The fact Apple's marketing department signed off on this ad with such a bug in it is baffling.