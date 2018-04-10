posted by uridium on Tue 10th Apr 2018 22:49 UTC
The HP 9000 Series of computers spanned almost three decades and very diverse platforms of Unix computers. Both RISC and Unix, with a longer history, were developed into coherent products during the 1980s, moving from academia via industrial R&D to productization at a time when much computing was still done on mainframes, minicomputers and time-sharing machines such as DEC PDP, VAX, IBM AS/400 and System/360.
Paul Weissmann tells the story of the development and history of the HP9000.