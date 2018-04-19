But a laptop is more than just a video playback machine. For myself and millions of others, it's the primary tool for earning a living. We use these machines to read, write, remember, create, connect, and communicate. And in most of these other applications, a 16:9 screen of 13 to 15 inches in size just feels like a poor fit.

As long as I can easily open more than one document side by side, any aspect ratio gets my blessing. I don't mind black bars on video, especially since today's screens have pretty good black levels, so they're hardly distracting. Still, I'm glad more and more laptop makers are starting to see the benefit in 3:2-like displays.