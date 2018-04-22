The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into potential coordination by AT&T, Verizon and a telecommunications standards organization to hinder consumers from easily switching wireless carriers, according to six people with knowledge of the inquiry.
In February, the Justice Department issued demands to AT&T, Verizon and the G.S.M.A., a mobile industry standards-setting group, for information on potential collusion to thwart a technology known as eSIM, said two of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details are confidential.
The problem, of course, is that in the US, these carriers bribe corrupt politicians to enact laws to hinder competition, for instance by making community broadband initiatives illegal. I doubt investigations like these will do anything to fix the root cause.
But hey, it's a start.