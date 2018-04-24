Haiku's monthly activity report for March is out has been out for weeks now, and it contains some interesting nuggets as the team moves closer to beta, but one stood out to me:

Kalisti5 got the PowerPC build working again. It is still not possible to boot PowerPC images very far, but at least it is now possible to compile them, and our buildbots are now happily doing so.

I find it interesting that there's people at Haiku still working on PowerPC support. It'd be interesting if they ever manage to support Apple PowerPC hardware, if only to offer yet another choice besides MorphOS.