posted by Thom Holwerda on Wed 25th Apr 2018 22:32 UTC
Email is a necessity for most of us. We use it to stay in touch with colleagues and friends, keep up with the latest news, manage to-dos at home or at work - we just can't live without it. Today we announced major improvements to Gmail on the web to help people be more productive at work. Here's a quick look at how the new Gmail can help you accomplish more from your inbox.
A major redesign of the Gmail web interface is now available for testing.