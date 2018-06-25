Apple this morning released the first public beta of iOS 12 to its public beta testing group, giving non-developers a chance to test the software ahead of its upcoming fall release. The first public beta of iOS 12 should correspond to the second developer beta, which was released last week.

Both iOS 12 betas have been remarkably solid on my iPhone X, and if that's any indication of the final release, iOS 12 is going to be a no-brainer update.