Wi-Fi Alliance introduces Wi-Fi WPA3, the next generation of Wi-Fi security, bringing new capabilities to enhance Wi-Fi protections in personal and enterprise networks. Building on the widespread adoption of WPA2 over more than a decade, WPA3 adds new features to simplify Wi-Fi security, enable more robust authentication, and deliver increased cryptographic strength for highly sensitive data markets. As the Wi-Fi industry transitions to WPA3 security, WPA2 devices will continue to interoperate and provide recognized security.

Good news, but it will most likely require you buy a new router, since I doubt many router makers will update their devices to add WPA3 support. I have the last Apple AirPort Extreme, and with Apple exiting the router market, I doubt we'll see them adding WPA3 support.