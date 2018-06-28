posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 28th Jun 2018 22:28 UTC
A titan of tech and industrial innovation has been laid low by a mere speck of dust. Last week, Apple quietly announced that they were extending the warranty on their flagship laptop's keyboard by four years. As it turns out, the initial run of these keyboards, described by Jony Ive as thin, precise, and "sturdy", has been magnificently prone to failure.
When you see it all spelled out like this, it makes Apple look either incredibly incompetent, or astonishingly arrogant.