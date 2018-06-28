Peter Bright at Ars Technica:

Sets - a new Windows interface feature that was first previewed in November 2017 and will make every window into a tabbed window - has been removed from the latest Insider Preview build of Windows 10. Moreover, the Verge is reporting that the feature won't be coming back in this year's next major update, due in October.

This marks the second time that Sets have been included in a preview release only to be removed at a later stage prior to the release of an update. When first announcing Sets, Microsoft was careful to note that it wasn't promising Sets for any particular release - or possibly even ever, given the complexities of application compatibility and uncertainty about how people will actually use the feature.