Microsoft has been working on a new mysterious Surface device for at least two years. Codenamed Andromeda, the device has appeared in patents, reports, and in operating system references multiple times and will include a dual-display design. According to a Microsoft internal document obtained by The Verge, it's also going to be a pocketable Surface device.

I find this a very exciting device, and I can't wait to see its final incarnation. It's supposed to be released this year, so expect it to appear somewhere this Autumn.