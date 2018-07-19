posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 19th Jul 2018 17:23 UTC
So this is supposed to be a review of the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, a tablet that was designed explicitly and exclusively for the education market. Acer and Google say teachers really wanted a tablet form factor for the classroom, and they really don't want to have to figure out how to manage an entirely new operating system when they're already all in on Chrome OS. And so here it is, finally: an honest-to-goodness Chrome OS tablet.
Keep this article in mind when you read the next item I'm about to post.