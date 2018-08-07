EU regulators plan to study whether there is a need for action in the push for a common mobile phone charger following a lack of progress by phone makers towards this goal, EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

Many phone makers voluntarily promised to standardize chargers, and while a lot of progress has been made, the EU isn't satisfied - so, they're now thinking of making it mandatory. This would mostly affect Apple, since that's the only major holdout still using a non-standard, proprietary port.