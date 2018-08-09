Nominally a book that covers the rough century between the invention of the telegraph in the 1840s and that of computing in the 1950s, The Chinese Typewriter is secretly a history of translation and empire, written language and modernity, misguided struggle and brutal intellectual defeat. The Chinese typewriter is 'one of the most important and illustrative domains of Chinese techno-linguistic innovation in the 19th and 20th centuries ... one of the most significant and misunderstood inventions in the history of modern information technology', and 'a historical lens of remarkable clarity through which to examine the social construction of technology, the technological construction of the social, and the fraught relationship between Chinese writing and global modernity'. It was where empires met.