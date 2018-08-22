posted by Thom Holwerda on Wed 22nd Aug 2018 22:34 UTC
While sometimes it can be hard to see from single release to single release, Apple has steadily been refining the Aqua user interface since first introducing it.
Of course, there have been highs and lows. Pin stripes and Brushed Metal and Linen and Rich Corinthian Leather. Transparency and Vibrancy. At times, Apple had led the way into new design trends, and at other times, they have fallen behind the rest of the industry.
Over 1500 screenshots of every Mac OS X/macOS release. A fantastic archive to browse through while enjoying a nice cup of coffee or tea.