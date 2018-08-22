posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 23rd Aug 2018 22:27 UTC, submitted by Alfman
A Northern California fire department says Verizon slowed its wireless data speeds to a crawl last month, rendering some of its high-tech tracking equipment almost useless as firefighters battled the largest wildfire in state history.
In an August 20 court filing, Santa Clara County Fire Chief Anthony Bowden said his department relies on internet services to keep track of fast-moving fires and coordinate resources and efforts among emergency personnel.
American ISPs are almost cartoonishly evil.