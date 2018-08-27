posted by Thom Holwerda on Mon 27th Aug 2018 22:17 UTC
Once upon a time, Apple came very close to releasing ZFS as part of MacOS. Apple did this work in its own copy of the ZFS source base (as far as I know), but the people in Sun knew about it and it turns out that even today there is one little lingering sign of this hoped-for and perhaps prepared-for ZFS port in the ZFS source code. Well, sort of, because it's not quite in code.
I love stories like this - digital archeology focusing on the relatively recent past.