posted by Thom Holwerda on Wed 29th Aug 2018 22:10 UTC
If you have a newer Wear OS watch, sometime in the coming month, you'll get a software update that will change what happens when you swipe on your watchface. Alongside the new UI, Google is also adding a new feed of information from Google Assistant, faster access to Google Fit, and a more information-dense view of your notifications.
At least this means Wear OS isn't dead - which is good news, because it really felt like Google was sunsetting the whole project.