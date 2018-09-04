It's almost the end of 2018, but I'm finally able to say that almost all of my day-to-day devices have been replaced with a USB-C option, or can be replaced in the near future.

I bought a fully specced out Dell XPS 13, and it's the first laptop I've ever had that charges over USB-C. Cool and all, but I quickly realized that only the 27W charger it came with actually charges it; other USB-C chargers simply don't work because they're not powerful enough.

I'm not quite sure USB-C is there, yet.