Samsung has now confirmed that the Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy S6 edge+ will no longer receive monthly security updates. It's not surprising as the Galaxy S6 has already dropped off the list of devices receiving monthly security updates earlier this year. The aforementioned devices will not be receiving security patches regularly every month going forward.

Those are €800-1000 computers released only 3 years ago, probably available in stores for years, maybe even now - and just like that, no more security updates. Why do we and our lawmakers just allow these companies to get away with this? It's high, high time we mandate a minimum lifespan for these expensive devices.