No technology company is arguably more responsible for shaping the modern internet, and modern life, than Google. The company that started as a novel search engine now manages eight products with more than 1 billion users each. Many of those people use Google software to search the repository of human knowledge, communicate, perform work, consume media, and maneuver the endlessly vast internet in 2018. On Tuesday, September 4th, Google turned 20 years old, marking one of the most staggeringly influential runs for any corporation in history.

Even though I got into computing way before Google became a household name, it still feels like Google is a lot older than it actually is - almost as if it's always been there. While the company has - like every other technology company - terrible ethics, there's no denying it's a major success story.