This work describes the porting of Hyperkernel, an x86kernel,totheARMv8-Aarchitecture.Hyperkernel was created to demonstrate various OS design decisions that are amenable to push-button veriﬁcation. Hyperkernel simpliﬁes reasoning about virtual memory by separating the kernel and user address spaces. In addition, Hyperkernel adopts an exokernel design to minimize code complexity, and thus its required proof burden. Both of Hyperkernel's design choices are accomplished through the use of x86 virtualization support. After developing an x86 prototype, advantageous designdifferencesbetweenx86andARMmotivatedus to port Hyperkernel to the ARMv8-A architecture. We explored these differences and benchmarked aspects of the new interface Hyperkernel provides on ARM to demonstrate that the ARM version of Hyperkernel should be explored further in the future. We also outline theARMv8-Aarchitectureandthevariousdesignchallenges overcome to ﬁt Hyperkernel within the ARM programming model.