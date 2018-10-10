posted by Thom Holwerda on Sat 6th Oct 2018 12:34 UTC
Microsoft's rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update has arguably been one of its most troublesome releases in recent times. While previous updates have also had issues, this one boasted particularly serious ones such as user files being deleted, bugs in the Task Manager, Intel driver incompatibility, internet connectivity issues, and more.
Following widespread reporting of these issues, Microsoft has now pulled the Windows 10 October 2018 Update from circulation.
I've seen a lot of reports of disappearing files, so Microsoft didn't have much of a choice here. My own two machines experienced no issues with the update.