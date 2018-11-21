Another great little story from The Old New Thing.

At one point, the following code was added to the part of the kernel that brings the system out of a low-power state:

; ; Invalidate the processor cache so that any stray gamma ; rays (I'm serious) that may have flipped cache bits ; while in S1 will be ignored. ; ; Honestly. The processor manufacturer asked for this. ; I'm serious. ; invd

I'm not sure what the thinking here is. I mean, if the cache might have been zapped by a stray gamma ray, then couldn't RAM have been zapped by a stray gamma ray, too? Or is processor cache more susceptible to gamma rays than RAM? The person who wrote the comment seems to share my incredulity.