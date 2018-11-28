posted by Thom Holwerda on Wed 28th Nov 2018 22:47 UTC
Today we are launching EC2 instances powered by Arm-based AWS Graviton Processors. Built around Arm cores and making extensive use of custom-built silicon, the A1 instances are optimized for performance and cost. They are a great fit for scale-out workloads where you can share the load across a group of smaller instances. This includes containerized microservices, web servers, development environments, and caching fleets.
Interesting to see Amazon design its own ARM core specifically for its own product.