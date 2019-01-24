The Intel 80386 and Windows NT, part 1: introduction

Windows NT stopped supporting the Intel 80386 processor with Windows 4.0, which raised the minimum requirements to an Intel 80486. Therefore, the Intel 80386 technically falls into the category of “processor that Windows once supported but no longer does.” This series focuses on the portion of the x86 instruction set available on an 80386, although I will make notes about future extensions in a special chapter.[…]
As with all the processor retrospective series, I’m going to focus on how Windows NT used the Intel 80386 in user mode because the original audience for all of these discussions was user-mode developers trying to get up to speed debugging their programs. Normally, this means that I omit instructions that you are unlikely to see in compiler-generated code. However, I’ll set aside a day to cover some of the legacy instructions that are functional but not used in practice.
Written by Raymond Chen, so you know it’s good stuff. Part 2, part 3, and part 4 are also already available.
8008 <- 8080 <- 8086 <- 80186 <- 80286 <- 80386 <- Pentium <- P6 <-AMD64
When people talk about how brain dead the x86 architecture is, it's important to remember that in 1972 when the 8008 was released, it was far from brain dead, and instead quite advanced. Every subsequent chip was compatible with the previous generation (the 8080 was merely source compatible with the 8008). All subsequent designs have to operate within the constraints of compatibility.
We're getting close to 50 years of compatibility.
Yet Windows x64 doesn’t run 16 bits code anymore (beside emulation), hence the “50 years of compatibility” is somewhat broken in a certain way. Yes, you can still install a 32 bits version that have the ability to run 16 bits code, but in the end, some things are ditched out. Microsoft doesn’t support Kaby Lake and older architectures, Linux dropped 32 bits support, etc… But sure, you still have the possibility to run bare to the metal real code. Provided you still have bios emulation.