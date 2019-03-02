How IBM became the poster child of operating system failure during the ’90s

In the early 1990s, we had no idea where the computer industry was going, what the next generation would look like, or even what the driving factor would be. All the developers back then knew is that the operating systems available in server rooms or on desktop computers simply weren’t good enough, and that the next generation needed to be better—a lot better. This was easier said than done, but this problem for some reason seemed to rack the brains of one company more than any other: IBM. Throughout the decade, the company was associated with more overwrought thinking about operating systems than any other, with little to show for it in the end. The problem? It might have gotten caught up in kernel madness. Today’s Tedium explains IBM’s odd operating system fixation, and the belly flops it created.
I personally really loved using OS/2 over the past ten years or so. There’s something quite elegant and appealing about the operating system, and I consider it the best way to run Windows 3.x software there is – it’s entirely built-in. The world would’ve been a very different place had IBM managed to take the operating system crown for the PC industry – or the Mac, for that matter, through Talingent.
They spent billions trying to get an OS to work in the 90s. Now they’ve bought Redhat for $34 billion for a free operating system.
So, what were Apple’s red card teams up to?
Yes different… we have to keep in mind that, ultimately, it wasn’t quite an “odd operating system fixation” – the underlying goal of OS/2 (and other IBM OS projects) was to return to IBM the control over computer market …so perhaps it’s even better for us that it didn’t succeed.
We shouldn’t dismiss that the microsoft monopoly wasn’t such a great outcome. Microsoft deliberately set out and succeeded in killed off a lot of of market competition by abusing their monopoly market and punishing vendors who gave other platforms fair access to the market. This is a huge shroud over the PC industry as it went from numerous platforms down to just a couple viable options. Even apple were on the brink of extinction, though ironically microsoft help it survive a total financial collapse.
Who knows what could happen in an alternate timeline. IBM failed to market itself to general consumers. If the company had a good strategy to enter the household market with OS/2, I saw little evidence of it. I don’t ever remember seeing an OS/2 section in the computer stores or magazines that were big back then. It’s swell that OS/2 worked with windows applications, but IBM didn’t seem to have much success with branding itself in a windows dominated world.
It’s hard to say definitively what might have happened supposing that OS/2 did succeed. Would it automatically have become a microsoft in terms of abusing the market? Would they have killed off sun microsystems technology, the way microsoft did? Is it necessarily true a successful company will always, given the opportunity, necessarily end up becoming a monopolistic tyrant? Is there ever a time when a plethora of companies can share the market in a stable fation and bring about healthy competition for consumers? I think the answer may have been yes in the distant past, with many thousands of small mom & pop shops where owners are running shops themselves. That was how capitalism ought to work, where anyone could have a good shot at being a successful business owner if they worked hard. But these days things are very different, wall street accumulates all the wealth and ownership to no end. They’ll cross city/state/nation boundaries buying out or crushing all the small family owned independent companies in the process. They’ve systematically taken the concept of wealth through hard work and replaced it with wealth through controlling ownership. In this day and age, I think it’s very hard to fight the corruptive influences of wall street. I don’t know that it would be possible for those in power to stand up for competition. I think that without regulation (or at least the threat of regulation), competition dies completely.
“Other/numerous platforms” or “other PC OS?” There were other platforms in the past, but MS didn’t really target them (it even supported them – by providing MS BASIC for many, or even fathering some like the MSX!). That the PC won wasn’t really due to any abusive MS action; and when talking about the PC, it was always mostly about MS OSes – it never really was “numerous platforms”, at least not any more than today when we have for example (even better than in the past…) the choice of desktop Linux with its ~2% of the market, BSDs or (ducks) Haiku.
Hm, still around the year 2000, there was an OS/2 section in my local computer magazine called “Enter” (which I think doesn’t exist anymore); but then, that magazine also once included BeOS… (and how I got my copy of it in the dial-up era)
Well, in the 90s it was a different IBM than today, still largely the old one, not yet totally disconnected from heavy-handed ways of its mainframe era… (how did MS kill off Sun tech? Java or Libre Office sort of thrive…)
And as always 😛 I think you look at the past with rose-tinted glasses, big ~financiers etc. were always ultimately dominating, and capitalism even rared its ugly head more often in the past (child labour in XIX-century factories anyone? Or such easily preventable diseases like phossy jaw which went neglected for many years in the name of profit?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_matchgirls_strike_of_1888
http://theconversation.com/meet-the-matchstick-women-the-hidden-victims-of-the-industrial-revolution-87453
https://www.rcseng.ac.uk/library-and-publications/library/blog/phossy-jaw-and-the-matchgirls/ ))
I really love these tech blogs where you can learn about “phossy jaw” out from an article about IBM’s attempt to dominate the OS market in the 90s. So trivial. Yet so interesting. I would gladly continue by saying that IBM hired a lot of gays, not because they took side or the cause, but because they were hard workers, not having a family to sustain, hence they were more profitable than regular straight guys. But it struck back when aids appeared, mostly because of health insurance the company was providing to its staff. The world is not driven by intelligence and good will, but by money, greed and power. We’re just more evolved monkeys after all, using silicon chips, lawyers and nuclear weapons instead of wooden stick and rocks to fight against each others. And of course we claim ourselves from God’s heritage to makes things looking good and legitimate.
Several times in the article was mentioned a goal to replace specialized solutions (OSes and kernels) with one ultimate generic one that fits all sizes.
Over the years of working at various IT projects, I’ve seen such things many times and practically always they fail. It is common part of a person to try to unify specific seaprate systems to singe common one. But as mentioned also in the article, the single generic solution rarely if ever can match the requirements of all customers. So you may even create such a generic platform but to actually deploy and use it, it usually has to be customized, if not hacked to get to work within requirements. So you may have a generic platform but every solution would be unique and custom.
Or the other way – people set the goal to create one unified platform but the requirements and the scope grows out of proportions and to deliver something within given time and budget scale, they opt to create a specialized focused solution. One delivered, they plan to return to the dream of unified platform but again being faced with constraints, opt for a specialized solution.
To me the specialized and focused solution approach is totally acceptable. Do it couple of times until common patterns are emerging. Unify those and now use the common part in the future projects, Go back, search again for common patterns, unify those and ultimately you end up with some sort of a library or toolset or just a common layer that is shared among all specific solutions. However I personally do not believe in a possibility to have one product that can fit all sizes.
Even Microsoft which probably has one quite large “platform” called Windows, do have quite a few parts in common between desktop, server, mobile XBox, Hololens etc. Yes the kernel probably is but the rest is customized for specific needs. And then again it has taken lots of iterations and trials before Microsoft managed to filter out the common parts across all the target platforms to end up in unified kernel. So they made special solutions first and then generalized and ended up with common kernel. Not the other way around. Specific to common way usually works, opposite way I don’t think so much.