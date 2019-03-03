Why vinyl records survive in the digital age

The entire experience of vinyl helps to create its appeal. Vinyl appeals to multiple senses—sight, sound, and touch—versus digital/streaming services, which appeal to just one sense (while offering the delight of instant gratification). Records are a tactile and a visual and an auditory experience. You feel a record. You hold it in your hands. It’s not just about the size of the cover art or the inclusion of accompanying booklets (not to mention the unique beauty of picture disks and colored vinyl). A record, by virtue of its size and weight, has gravitas, has heft, and the size communicates that it matters.
Anyone who says vinyl sounds objectively better – using the same amplifier and speaker hardware as modern media – can hardly be taken seriously, but that doesn’t mean vinyl can’t sound subjectively better. When it comes to older music from the ’60s and ’70s, I enjoyed listening to it on vinyl records (I don’t have a record player at this moment), but that had nothing to do with sound quality, and everything to do with the more archaic, unique experience of listening to a vinyl record.
Imo, a lot of the bad rep from digital formats is bad implementation, varying from bad (re)mastering for CDs to encoding errors in mp3s. Don’t forget that, when they are introduced, one is comparing newly acquired skills for a new technology with decades of experience and technical refinements in the old one.
Using the same amplifier and speaker hardware vinyl can sound objectively better because they are usually better mastered.
In fact, most vinyls sound better than their CDs counterparts. That’s an empirical truth. On the paper, CD specs are superior to vinyl specs, yeah. But specs don’t matter, MUSIC matters. And music albums sound better on vinyl than CD most of the time.
Why that happens? Well, the reasons are endless: loudness wars, mastering process focused on MP3 and streaming, ecc. But those are excuses, reality is the only truth.
You lost me at objective and empirical.
The listening experience is only part of the process, and I think it’s entirely reasonable that audio pareidolia plays a significant part in what is a subjective process. You get out of it what you expect you were going to get out of it which is sort of the point the author makes.
But I accept entirely that the mastering target of the original recording can play a significant part. Which is why I gather someone who has mastered a recoding for CD or MP3 might think the vinyl or magnetic tape version is rubbish.
It seems to be a pretty reasonable and moderate assumption, that how you “think” it should sound and how it was “intended” to be played makes a difference.
Is a violin still a violin if it’s made of plastic, and do you judge it against the timber version?
It was true for till recently for vinyl.
Nut now that every idiot wants to release on vinyl again and there are not enough people to work on it or they want it done cheap: they are just using a machine to do the mastering based on the CD audio and it sucks.
Just buy something newly released on both CD and vinyl and listen, you’ll know what I mean.
” vinyl can sound objectively better because they are usually better mastered”
Of course vinyl sounds better because it *IS* better.
What some people don’t seem to get is when you digitize an analog signal you lose part of it no matter what you do.
Easiest way to see this is today’s over the air tv broadcasts. Years ago no matter how bad the analog signal was you could still receive enough information to make out what was being transmitted.
With digital you either get what’s being transmitted or a frozen or blank screen, Nothing in between
The in-between is what you lose with digital music formats/music on cdrom.
yoko-t,
https://people.xiph.org/~xiphmont/demo/neil-young.html
If anyone prefers vinyl for sound quality reasons, they should rip it the first time they play it, because it degrades with use. And sure, mastering, EQ etc might make a difference between vinyl and digital consumer formats, but probably much less than the difference between good and bad recording. Let’s face it, at my age even bothering to also download flac where available, and not just mp3, is probably a conceit. 😀
I can *understand* the experiential side of it, but I was always too worried about wear & tear to get any extra enjoyment out of that. I’ve bought two vinyls in the last four years, direct from the artists, to support them. There is no such “special value” to the other vinyl in my collection (all bought 1990 or earlier), and if I could just swap all 79 of those for CD or downloads I’d do it in a heartbeat.
Just a quick scan of the web it’s quite interesting this debate, it reminds me of those $300 gold plated leads that are objectively better.
@gld59, I think you are correct, the most objective measure of a benefit might be to those struggling artists selling vinyl at the door.
Nostalgia is not special to vinyl disks. Any obsolete technology can have it’s fanbase of nostalgians, and many do.
Not only nostalgia, but also survivor bias. We compare the average quality of today (all the junk in the billboards) with the top items from the past (the 10 songs per year that everyone remembers decases later).
We also put a lot of value on things that we cannot do ourselves. We can all burn cd’s, but we cannot do the same for vinyl records so we assume that only specialists make vinyl records and their quality will be higher than those cd’s.
Psychology is a powerful influencer
Even sales of tapes have increased again.
Pre-CD, I only bought vinyl if it had great artwork or songs unavailable on cassette. I would then copy them on to tape because that was so much more convenient.
I used to think I missed what some people refer to as the “ritual” of playing vinyl records (as described in the article) but after my partner and I spent a month housesitting for one of her friends and being given free reign to play the vinyl records, I was reminded of how much hassle and stress was involved.
Regarding sound quality, for the equipment I have and the circumstances in which I listen to music, an mp3 is absolutely fine.
While I wouldn’t call myself ‘anti-vinyl’, I didn’t really purchase that many records (under 100) before CDs came out and I started buying those. I thought they did sound ‘better’, at the very least cleaner. However, as time has gone on, CDs have gone somewhat downhill…mostly due to the ‘loudness war’ but also because I think many producers have become a bit lackadaisical in their attention to detail during mixing and mastering…maybe they think ‘digital’ will cover up for them or something.
But I’ve also come to find that vinyl DOES ‘sound better’…there is definitely something a bit hard to quantify, but on very good equipment (we’re talking hi-fi here, multi-thousand dollar components) it is very, very easy to choose vinyl over CD, though less-so over higher quality formats like Blu Ray Audio or SACD…but it is still there. I think it is because ALL digital formats are, by the nature of how they work, LESS than a truly good analog source. There is less data. Think about it…digital formats have a truncated frequency range…so they contain less information that way. AND, they are sampled…they are essentially a bunch of millions of ‘snapshots’ of the sound, rather than the straight-up sound. There is data missing that way as well.
Yeah, a CD has the range of AVERAGE human hearing…20hz to 20,000hz. Maybe audiophiles are those that can hear beyond those limits? Maybe there are bits outside of that range that even those with average hearing can sense? Maybe there is harmonic detail that is missing with the digital sampling method? Who knows…I doubt it is measurable with current technology. But, yes, analog music ‘sounds better’, at least on high fidelity equipment….even if the pops and crackles are annoying as hell…
Posted some videos up there (“awaiting moderation”) that shows there is indeed a cutoff frequency in the CD, not in the VINYL because you get a raw analog output regardless of the mastering. You hardly can “saturate” a VINYL sound while it is easy to get CD digital data clamped to 16 bits (or less). Those videos demonstrates the effect quite well, but that sure shows what a bad EQ can do on CD.
You’re wrong about a couple of things.
First, CDs have greater dynamic at 90-95 dB compared to vinyl, at 70-75 dB.
When referring to “cutoff frequency”, are you referring to the maximum possible frequency a digital recording can have? Because, if so, at 44Khz it is twice what the human ear can hear. That number is chosen for a specific reason, in that any waveform can be reproduced exactly by individual samples if you sample at a rate that is twice the frequency of the waveform. Since the highest the ear can hear is 22Khz, the sample rate of CDs is 44Khz.
And, no, you don’t get raw analog output when making a vinyl record. Every record has it’s audio go through a 16-bit 50Khz DAC at some point.
Yes. Vinyl records are analog reproductions of a digital signal. It’s been this way since the late 70’s.
I’d like to believe like you, but strangely, the videos I posted are quite demonstrating and convincing.
Osmodious,
Taste in music has changed, the loudness wars are very real. Music and genres have changed dramatically, and many people consider modern music worse for their tastes.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/07/opinion/what-these-grammy-songs-tell-us-about-the-loudness-wars.html
That’s fine, but this really says more about the correlation of that type of music with the existence of vinyl than the recording quality of analog and digital formats themselves.
Often times the suggestion that analog recordings are better come from the idea that mathematical analog representations are perfect. However in the physical domain analog recordings are inherently imperfect and have a finite frequency response. The slope of a pit and motion of a needle are finite and the process of making analog copies will also be imperfect.
Digital is also finite and inexact, but it can mathematically represented to arbitrarily high levels of precision. So assuming sufficient precision on the digital side, there should be no question that it can represent a waveform better than a physical analog medium, obviously it can. The real question is how much accuracy is needed to beat the physical analog copy and whether digital ADCs & codecs genuinely give us that accuracy.
I’m sure people have already done this test somewhere, but it’d be interesting to take some pure mathematical waveforms and comparitively see how well standard analog audio equipment and digital audio equipment can handle them.
The next question is regardless of how accurately we can represent waveforms, how well can humans perceive them. There’s obviously some point at which humans just can’t perceive the difference that additional fidelity gives us through scientific A/B testing, That point could be different for different humans, but given enough of a safety buffer, recording fidelity above our sensory limits doesn’t really matter. Assuming audio scientists have done their job well, it’s highly unlikely that anyone can even perceive a digital copy at sufficiently high quantization levels and sample rate.