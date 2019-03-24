Chromium-based Edge leaks in its entirety, and you can install it now

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge follow-up has leaked, and The Verge took a look at it.
For an early version of Edge built on Chromium, Microsoft’s new browser feels very polished. It’s also very fast to launch and browse around with. If Microsoft can keep up this good work and keep Edge optimized in the future, I can’t see a reason to need to use Chrome on Windows anymore. I would never have recommended Edge before as it was often slow, clunky, and didn’t always work with websites properly. This new Edge feels entirely different, thanks to its Chromium backend.
That’s odd, since one of the main reasons I used Edge for a long time was just how fast it was compared to Chrome. I’m not so sure I like the idea of Edge with Google’s Blink.
now you can choose the icon to launch blink.
I also found Edge a significant improvement over Chrome and Firefox in my commercial uses, it took some time for Edge to come good but once it matured it worked very well within our constraints. But because we are not invested in one platform we have always encouraged diversity, we do not want a browser mono-culture and this has been favorable to us on several occasions particularly when bugs appear in one browser or another.
We used the individual preferences of people as a tool to encourage the use of a range of platforms, and we have always discouraged developments that preferentially favor one platform or the other. I find it ironic that many who promoted Linux over Windows for reasons of diversity and security, now want to push everyone to Chrome!
cpcf,
Are there actually that many who wanted edge completely out of the equation though? For me, it was always about valuing diversity. Admittedly, more often than not, this pit me against microsoft because they’ve often been behind the mono-cultures that threatened diversity, but for me it was never a goal to have firefox or chrome “win”.
I’d really like to see more balance, I just don’t know if what I want is futile. All too often we just leave it to the markets with laissez faire policies, but these inevitably create “winner takes all” economies whereby one or two players at the top dominate while practically everyone else gets wiped out. 🙁
Very few of our web-based business systems (patient records, payroll, financial reporting, etc) supported Edge; only Chrome, IE or Firefox. So this is great news for us. And most users just assumed Edge was IE because the icon is the same, which isn’t helpful.
I’m slowly migrating all of our computers at work to Windows 10 given the upcoming Windows 7 end of life, and one of the best things about 10 from a regular user standpoint has been Edge. As Thom said, it’s generally faster and more responsive than Chrome or Firefox, and it supports the best ad blocker out there (uBlock by Raymond Hill).
Now that Edge will be just a wrapper for Chrome, I’ll have to consider installing Firefox on every workstation as the default browser. I don’t restrict which browser our employees use in general as long as it’s not some dodgy malware infested junk, but for default Edge will no longer be an option soon. We aren’t some super-secret agency by any stretch, but I never liked the idea of Chrome sending analytics about our company to Google without our consent or control. At least with Windows 10 and Server 2016 I can mitigate Microsoft doing the same thing via Group Policy.